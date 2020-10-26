OJEE 2020 Counselling Round 2 Mock Seat Allotment List to Release Tomorrow at ojee.nic.in

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Round 2 mock seat allotment list will be released on October 27. The OJEE 2020 round 2 mock seat allotment list will be released on the official website at ojee.nic.in. Earlier, it was scheduled to be released on October 24. The students who already have completed the OJEE 2020 counselling registration and choice filling process for round 1 within October 22, will be able to check the Phase 2 seat allotment list.

Candidates having their name in the OJEE 2020 seat allotment list will have to complete the choice locking process between October 28 to October 31 to confirm the allotted seat. Candidates failing to do so will lose their chance of admission through OJEE 2020. The exam officials have released the revised schedule for OJEE 2020 counselling on the official website. Candidates can check the revised schedule by clicking here.

OJEE 2020 counselling: How to lock the allotted seat -

Step 1: Visit at ojee.nic.in

Step 2: Candidates will have to choose freeze or float option for seat allotment

Step 3: Upload the required documents

Step 4: Make the payment of provisional admission fee which is Rs 10,000 for general category students and Rs 5000 for reserved category candidates

Step 5: Once the seat locking process and document verification is done, candidates will be called for further admission process through the mail

Candidates can check the step by step counselling process by clicking on the direct link provided here.

Candidates who will be called for further OJEE 2020 admission process will have to report to the given venue at the given time and date. OJEE officials have announced the registration process for OJEE 2020 counselling round 1 for JEE Main qualified candidates on October 12. The OJEE first seat allotment list 2020 will be released on November 3. Candidates can free or float allotted seats till November 4 to November 8.