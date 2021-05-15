OJEE 2021 Application Deadline Extended till June 15, Check Details Here

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee has extended the application deadline for Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE 2021 ) till June 15. The last date to pay the registration fee has also been extended up to June 17. Earlier, the application window was supposed to close on May 15, however, the date has been extended by a month in view of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Those who have not applied yet can submit the application online on the OJEE official website. The entrance exam is being conducted to offer admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes including B.Pharm, MBA, MCA, M.Tech, M.Arch and Integrated MBA programme.

OJEE 2021, which was earlier scheduled to be conducted from June 17 to June 24, has also been postponed for now. “The detailed schedule regarding revised dates of downloading of admit cards and of the examination will be notified in due course of time, on assessment of the situation after June 15," reads the official statement. Students are advised to keep visiting the official website for further updates.

OJEE 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of OJEE to register yourself

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration link for the relevant programme

Step 3: Go for new registration and submit the required details. Upon registration, a user id and password will be sent to the registered contact details. Save that for subsequent logins and move to the application form

Step 4: Complete the OJEE 2021 application form and submit

Step 5: Make the payment of the application fee and download a copy of it

The OJEE2021 registration fee is Rs 1000 for all the programmes except MBA/MCA/PGAT. Candidates applying for MBA/MCA/PGATwill have to pay Rs 1500.

