OJEE 2021 Application Process Begins at ojee.nic.in, Here's How to Apply

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee has started the online application form for Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE 2021 ) on its official website ojee.nic.in. Candidates seeking admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes including B.Pharm, MBA, MCA, M.Tech, M.Arch and Integrated MBA programme can apply for OJEE 2021. The OJEE 2021 application process will conclude on May 21.

OJEE 2021 s scheduled to be held from June 17 to June 24 in a computer-based test mode. According to the official statement of OJEE, only those applicants who have state domicile will be given admission to government colleges, applicants outside of the state are eligible for admission in private colleges, as per Odisha government rule.

Candidates applying for more than one programme will have to fill application form separately for each of the courses. Form A is available for integrated MBA and B Pharmacy, form B is for lateral entry to BTech (diploma and +3 Science pass out) or lateral entry to BPharma, form C is for MBA and MCA, form D is for MTech, MPharma, MArch and MPlan, and Form E is for combined courses like MBA, MCA, and PGAT.

Step 1:Visit the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in

Step 2: First, register yourself by filling in all the required details and save the system-generated registration number/user id and password for subsequent logins

Step 3: Proceed to complete the application form by filling in the particulars and uploading your photograph, full signature and thumb impression of the left hand

Step 4: Pay the application fee and download the confirmation page

The application fee for Form – A, B, C, D is Rs 1000 and for Form – E is Rs 1500.

The eligibility criteria for each of the programme is different. Candidates applying for the undergraduate programme and Integrated MBA programme must have passed Class 12 exams from a recognised board. Those applying for the postgraduate programme must hold a graduation degree in relevant streams with a minimum of 50% marks from any recognised university/college.

For further details, one can go through the OJEE information brochure here.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here