OJEE 2021 Applications Deadline Extended till August 17, Edit Window Open

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2021 committee has once again extended the online registration deadline for the BTech courses till August 17, which is also the last date to pay the application fee. Candidates who have not applied yet can do the same by visiting the official website.

Those who have already submitted their application can log-in to the portal to make corrections to the details that are already filled and also modify the choice of examination centres as per their convenience.

The official statement reads, “The last date for submission of online application forms for B. Tech. Course (Special OJEE), which was earlier notified as 10.08.2021, is hereby extended up to 17.08.2021 (11.59 PM) and last date for fee payment up to 18.08.2021 (11.59 PM).”

Earlier, the OJEE 2021 application process was supposed to conclude on August 10. The OJEE application process was started in April, however, it had been extended several times due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The committee has also stated that this is the last and final extension and that there will be no more extensions.

Earlier, the state government has also increased the number of examination centres for the smooth conduct of tests and convenience for students. In total, nine new centres have been added across the state and three centres outside the state. The new examination centres are in Bhawanipatana, Nabarangpur, Boudh, Nuapada, Deogarh, Puri, Kendrapara, Subarnapur (Sonepur), Malkangiri, Patna, Ranchi, and Kolkata.

OJEE is conducted to offer admission to various UG and PG courses in government, self-financed institutes across the state, and private colleges across the state. The entrance examination is a state-level computer-based test (CBT) for admission to various undergraduate courses in (lateral entry) engineering and technology, pharmacy, and postgraduate courses like MBA, MCA, MTech, MPlan, MArch, MPharm. The application form is available separately for each of these courses.

