CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBossOTT#Coronavirus#ExamResults#IndvsEng#Afghanistan
Home » News » education-career » OJEE 2021 Exam Schedule Released at ojee.nic.in
1-MIN READ

OJEE 2021 Exam Schedule Released at ojee.nic.in

Check OJEE 2021 detail exam schedule here (Representative image)

Check OJEE 2021 detail exam schedule here (Representative image)

The OJEE 2021 will be conducted from September 6 to 18. The detailed schedule has been released on the official website of OJEE.

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE 2021) for the various undergraduate and postgraduate courses will be conducted from September 6 to 18. The exam will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode and the detailed schedule has been released on the official website of OJEE.

The exam will be held in three shifts — from 9 am to 11 am, 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm, and 4 pm to 6 pm. The BPharm exam will be conducted on September 6 followed by LE Tech (Diploma) and integrated MBA on September 7. The MBA exam will be on September 5, BTech on September 16, and MCA on September 18.

The exam will be conducted following all Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and Covid-19 guidelines. The admit cards would be issued prior to the exam to the registered candidates, the dates of which will be notified in due course of time.

The OJEE is being conducted to offer admission to the undergraduate courses in (lateral entry) engineering and technology, pharmacy, postgraduate courses like MPharm, MBA, MCA, MTech, MArch, and Integrated MBA programmes. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held between June 17 and June 24.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:August 14, 2021, 14:23 IST