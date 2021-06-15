OJEE 2021 Postponed, Revised Schedule to Release in First Week of July

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2021 has been postponed till further notice. The exam was earlier scheduled to be conducted between June 17 and June 24 in a computer-based test mode. The decision has been taken in view of Covid-19 cases. According to the official notification, the revised dates of the examination will be notified, on assessment of the situation, in the first week of July.

The application deadline for all the courses offered through OJEE 2021 has also been extended till July 12 and the last date to pay the application fee is July 14.

Earlier, the OJEE 2021 application was scheduled to be closed on June 15, however, keeping in view the hardships faced by students due to the Covid-19 pandemic the deadline has been extended. Those who have not applied yet can submit their application by visiting the official portal.

OJEE is a state-level examination conducted to offer admission to various Undergraduate Courses in (Lateral Entry) Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy and Postgraduate courses like MBA, MCA, MTECH, MPLAN, MARCH, MPHARM and Int. MBA in several universities, govt. colleges and self-financed Institutes across the state. The concerned authority has released a separate application form for each of the courses.

Those seeking admission to integrated MBA and B Pharmacy should fill in Form A, while form B is available for lateral entry to BTech (diploma and +3 Science pass out) or lateral entry to BPharma, form C is for MBA and MCA, form D is for MTech, MPharma, MArch and MPlan, and Form E is available for combined courses like MBA, MCA, and PGAT.

The applicants willing to apply for undergraduate courses must have passed or appeared for Class 12 exams from a recognised board of education. For lateral courses, the applicants must have completed their UG programmes or diploma courses. For postgraduate programmes, candidates must have completed their graduation in relevant streams from any recognized university.

