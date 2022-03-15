OJEE 2022 Application Forms Out at ojee.nic.in, Exam in June

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2022 registration process began on Monday, March 14, and will continue till April 13. As per the official notice, the exam will be tentatively conducted during the first or second week of June this year. Candidates willing to apply for OJEE 2022 can do so at the official website — ojee.nic.in.

Students seeking admission into BPharma, MCA, MBA, integrated MBA, MTech, MTech (part-time), MArch, MPlan, MPharm and lateral entry to BTech, BPharm courses across government and private engineering and medical colleges in Odisha can apply for the OJEE 2022. Students must note that candidates belonging to the state can apply for government colleges, but those from other states can only apply for private colleges.

Also read| JEE Main 2022 Rescheduled, Now Exams From April 21 to May 4

OJEE 2022: Documents Needed to Apply

— Scanned passport size photograph of the candidate

— Scanned copy of signature of the candidate

— Category certificate, if applicable

Advertisement

— Government-issued id card such as Aadhar or voter card

OJEE 2022: How to Apply

Step 1. Go to the official website of OJEE Step 2. Click on the OJEE application form on the homepage Step 3. Register using required credentials. Submit. Step 4. Fill the application form. Step 5: Pay the fees, upload documents Step. 5. Download the filled form for future reference. Read| NEET 2022: Removing Upper Age Limit Could Make it Tougher to get Admission in Medical Colleges OJEE 2022: Exam pattern

The entrance examination will be conducted in the Computer Based Test (CBT) format for all UG and PG courses. While the BPharm will be held for a duration of three hours. For lateral entry BTech, BSc, MCA, MBA, MTech and MArch, it will be held for two hours and Mpharm, integrated MBA and lateral entry BPharm will be held for an hour. The exam will feature Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) consisiting of 12 questions, carrying a total of 480 marks. For every correct answer, candidates will get four marks and one mark will be deducted for each wrong attempt.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.