OJEE 2022: BAMS, BHMS Counselling Open, Check How to Apply

The Skill Development and Technical Education Departments, Odisha, has started the counselling process for the Odisha Joint Entrance Exam (OJEE) 2022. The registration process for counselling has begun for the Bachelor in Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) and Bachelor in Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) courses on the official site of OJEE- ojee.nic.in. The process will begin on December 8 for all the government and private ayurvedic and homoeopathic colleges of the state.

The official notice states that only those candidates who have qualified in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate 2022 will be able to take part in the counselling. While students from outside Odisha are eligible for the All-India Quota seats in private colleges only, domicile students of the state will be eligible for all state quota seats. Eligible candidates can register for OJEE counselling 2022 for BAMS, and BHMS courses through ojee.nic.in, the official website of OJEE.

The candidate registration and choice filling will start at 11 am on December 8 and will be done through web counselling. At 11 am on December 13, the choice locking facility will be opened for candidates. This will close at 11 am on December 14. The first round of seat allotment will take place on December 16 at 5 pm. Thereafter, candidates will have a three-day window for payment of confirmation fees, uploading documents, and exercising the freeze/float option. Candidates who have been allotted seats under Round 1 will be able to withdraw or exit from the seat allocation process from December 17 to 19. The last date for candidates to respond to any query for round 1 is December 20.

The second round of seat allotment will begin on December 22. The payment of fees and other processes will take place from December 22 to 24. The window to withdraw from or exit the process would be open from December 23 to 27. The notice has not yet been informed of the schedule and guidelines for the Spot Round of counselling.

