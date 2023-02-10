The Skill Development and Technical Education Department, Odisha has started the online registration process for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2023, today, February 10. Candidates can apply for the entrance examination by visiting the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in. As per the official notice, the last date to apply for the OJEE 2023 is March 20.

The exam is likely to be conducted during the first or second week of May, this year. The entrance exam will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for all the courses. The OJEE 2023 is being conducted for students seeking admission to B.Pharm, MCA, M.Sc. (Comp. Sc), B. CAT, M.Tech, M.Tech (Part-Time), MBA, Int. MBA, M.Arch, M Plan, M.Pharm, and Lateral Entry to B.Pharm, B.Tech courses in government and private universities and colleges of the state.

Candidates must keep in mind that those outside the state are not eligible for admission to government colleges. However, they are eligible for admission to private colleges in Odisha. “Please read, carefully, the ‘Information Brochure’ and the ‘Instructions to fill Online Application Form’, which are available on the OJEE websites to get detailed information regarding eligibility criteria, reservation policy, examination pattern, syllabus etc,” the official notice mentioned.

OJEE 2023: How to register

Step 1: Visit the main site of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the OJEE 2023 link that is available on the home page.

Step 3: Candidates need to register themselves and log in to the account.

Step 4: Then fill up the application form as asked and make the required payment of the application fees.

Step 5: To complete the process, upload all the necessary documents, if needed.

Step 6: Preview the form and click on submit

Step 7: Save and download the confirmation page of OJEE 2023.

Step 8: Keep a printout of the OJEE 2023 for further use.

Candidates can also install OJEE Android App from Google Play Store for the latest information and notices. Meanwhile, for admission to B.Arch, B.Tech, B.Plan, Int. MSc and MBBS, BDS, and other courses in government and private colleges of Odisha, students have to appear and qualify in JEE (Main) 2023 or NEET (UG) 2023 which is conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA).

Read all the Latest Education News here