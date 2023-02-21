The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board (OJEEB) has announced exam dates for OJEE 2023. According to the latest update, the exam will be conducted on May 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12. Candidates who have registered for the exam can check the official schedule on the main website of OJEEB at odishajee.com. The admit cards will be available to download from April 20.

“Date, Shift and Centre details will be indicated on the Admit Cards, which can be downloaded from OJEE website from 20th April 2023 onwards,” read the official notice. The OJEEB began the registration process for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination on February 10. Students can apply for the entrance exam till March 20 up to 5 pm. Those who successfully complete the OJEE 2023 registration process will be able to download the admit card from the official site.

Candidates must make note that those outside the state are not eligible for admission to government colleges. But they are eligible for admission to private colleges in Odisha. The results of OJEE will be released in the first week of June.

OJEE 2023 Registration: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of OJEEB at ojee.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for and click on the OJEE 2023 link that is on the home page.

Step 3: Then register yourself and login into the account.

Step 4: Fill up the application form as directed and make the required payment.

Step 5: Upload all the necessary documents.

Step 6: Save and download the confirmation page of OJEE

Step 8: Keep a hard copy of the OJEE 2023 form for further use.

Students can also install OJEE Android App from Google Play Store for all the latest information and notices.

The examination is held for students seeking admission into the MCA, MSc (computer science), BPharm, MBA, Integrated MBA, MTech, MTech (part-time), BCAT, M Arch, M Plan M Pharm and Lateral Entry to B Tech and B Pharm programmes. It will be held in Computer-based Test (CBT) mode for all the courses.

