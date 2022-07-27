OJEE Results 2022 Out, Sradharabinda Tops MBA Exam, Ishant Nayak Secures Rank 1 in MCA

The results of the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2022 have been declared today. Sradharabinda Samantaray of Jagatsinghpur emerged as the topper in MBA (Master of Business Administration) while Ishant Kumar Nayak secured the top position in MCA (Master of Computer Applications). Candidates who took the exam can download their results by visiting the official website of OJEE- ojee.nic.in.

Arup Kumar has bagged topper’s title in the BPharm exam while Sachin Nayak has topped the MPharm exam. Sanjeev Pradhan has grabbed the top spot in MTech (Civil Engineering), Pankaj Kumar and Ranjan Mohapatra in MTech (Electronics) and MTech (Mechanical) respectively. Check out the full list here:

OJEE results 2022: Toppers List

MBA topper: Sradharabinda Samantaray

MCA topper: Ishant Kumar Nayak

BPharm topper: Arup Kumar Panda

MPharm topper: Sachin Nayak

MArch topper: Shristi Nangalia

MPlan topper: Dibyashree Mishra

BTech toppers:

Sanjeev Pradhan (Civil Engineering)

Mithun Adhikari (Electrical Engineering)

Ranjan Subhankar Mohapatra ( Mechanical Engineering)

S Sanjib Kumar (CompSc Engineering/IT)

Pankaj Kumar (Electronics Engineering)

Hariyali Behera (Chemical Engineering)

Masum Alli (Metallurgical Engineering)

Arka Ghosh (Environmental Engineering)

Subhashree Hota (Biotechnology)

Jyoti Prakash Nayak (Plastic Engineering)

Priyanka Ray (Textile Engineering)

The OJEE was held between July 4 and July 8 in which as many as 47, 761 students had appeared. Out of total examinees, 47,729 have been allotted ranks in their corresponding courses as per their performances in the examination. State Skill Development and Technical Education Minister Pritiranjan Ghadei has announced the result in the presence of the Principal Secretary, DTET today.

Candidates who have made it to the rankings list can participate in OJEE counselling starting on August 10 in order to be considered for admission to various technical and professional programmes in government and private colleges in Odisha based on their ranking and other qualifications.

All of the exams were conducted in the computer-based test (CBT) mode. For the proper management of the exam, the government had established 61 centres across 30 districts. In addition, four centres were established in the cities of Kolkata, Ranchi, and Patna, which are not in Odisha.

The admission test was held for a number of technical and professional programmes, including BTech, LE-Tech (Diploma), LE-Tech (BSc), BPharm, MBA, MCA, and Integrated MBA. For the academic year 2022–2023, various government and private institutes, universities of the state are offering the LE–Pharm, MPharm, MArch, MPlan, and MTech in as many as 11 specialisations.

