JEE Main Delayed: From SRMJEEE to TS EAMCET - Know Status of Other Engineering Entrances Exams

The Covid-19 pandemic has shuffled the schedule for several entrance exams. While the JEE Main - national level engineering exam has been held twice this year, two more attempts for the same are pending. With students awaiting the final dates for JEE, here is a list of engineering entrance exams to apply for in the interim. Know the latest status of engineering exams other than JEE Main which take place across the country - check their new schedule.

JEE Main 2021

Both the JEE Mains April and May 2021 sessions have been postponed. The rescheduled dates are yet to be announced. Students have been advised by the Union Education Minister to keep visiting the official website of National Testing Agency (NTA) for further updates. The registration and exam dates of JEE Main 2021 April and May session to be updated soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Know more.

JEE Advanced 2021

The entrance test to IITs - JEE Advanced have been scheduled to be held on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Since JEE Advanced is conducted based on Mains results, there’s a chance it might be postponed as well, however, an official statement on the same is awaited.

BITSAT 2021

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT) 2021 examination will be conducted from June 24 to 30. The BITSAT 2021 admit card will be released on June 12. Know more.

WBJEE 2021

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has scheduled to conduct WBJEE 2021 on July 11. The exam will be held in two shifts from 11 am to 1 pm and 2 pm to 4 pm. The application process for the entrance exam has been concluded. A total of 34,981 seats will be offered through WBJEE 2021 in multiple colleges/institutes across the state. Check details here.

OJEE 2021

The OJEE 2021 is scheduled to be held from June 17 to June 24 in a computer-based test mode. The application process for OJEE is still open at ojee.nic.in and interested candidates can apply till May 15. Thorugh OJEE, successful candidates can seek admission to BTech, BE, BPharma and five-year integrated MBA courses. Check details here.

VITEE

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) will hold the engineering entrance exam VITEEE 2021 in online mode on May 28, 29, and 31 now in remote proctored mode. Those who clear the exam will be eligible to seek admission to BTech programmes at VIT campuses in Vellore, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, and Bhopal. The application process for the VITEEE is still on and the last date to apply for the undergraduate engineering courses is May 20. Know more details.

SRMJEE

The entrance exam for admission to SRM group of institutions – will be conducted in two phases for various BTech programs. Aspirants can either take up SRMJEEE phase-I exam scheduled to be held on May 23 and 24 or phase-II to be held on July 25 and 26. Examinations will be conducted through remote proctored online mode. The last date of application for SRMJEEE will be May 15 for phase I and July 20 for phase II. Read more.

TS EAMCET

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021. TS EAMCET 2021 exam for Agriculture and Medical stream will be held on July 5 and July 6 while the exam for engineering is scheduled for July 7, July 8, and July 9. Those who miss the last date for applying, can pay the late fees and register themselves till June 28. Read more.

UPJEE

The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) 2021 will be conducted by the Joint Entrance Examination Council, UP (JEECUP) and will be held from June 15 to June 20 in selected districts of the state. The last date to apply online has been extended from April 30 to May 15. Check out the details here.

COMEDK

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges, Karnataka (COMEDK) conducts the Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2021 to offer admission to various engineering courses offered at 100 participating institutions across the state. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 20 at around 400 test centres in 150 cities. Students aspiring for engineering aspirants can apply at on or before May 20. Check notification here.

