On 500th Day of Protest, Teaching Job Aspirants to Meet TMC Leaders Seeking Their 'Rightful Jobs'

The pavement of Mayo Road in Kolkata has become a second home to teaching job applicants. For the last 500 days, a group of aspiring teachers are demanding their ‘right of getting jobs’. These aspirants claim that they were named on the merit list, however, could not get jobs due to corruption and malpractice.

For the last 500 days, every morning from 10 am till evening, these aspirants sit on the pavement to protest. After 500 days of their protest after the former Education Minister got arrested and after the visuals of huge money recovered from the Minister’s close aide, they hope they might see a different day.

Sahidullah who is leading this protest for the last 500 days, told News18.com that “Minister’s arrest proved that whatever we said is right, huge corruption took place in the teacher recruitment. I know some of the aspirants who have committed suicide. How long will we have to wait to get our job?”

The protestors claim that four of their candidates have died awaiting justice as they could not run their families and hold protests.

After writing letters to most of the MP and also MLA – from the ruling party as well as the opposition, on Friday, the 500th day of protest, Abhishek Banerjee, a member of the All India Trinamool Congress will be meeting the representatives of the teacher applicants. The meeting is scheduled to be held at 3 pm in his office.

Today as they will go to meet Abhishek Banerjee their demand remains the same. They want the jobs. These aspirants had their names on the merit list, however, did not end up getting jobs.

Sahidullah said to News18, “He (Banerjee) called us yesterday around 2.45 pm, he told us he will listen to us and will try to solve our problem. We hope something will happen. Every day 50 to 60 applicants sit here demanding justice. Be it rains, storms, heat, or coronavirus, we are on the roads. After all this, we hope something will happen.”

The first time they sat on roads was in 2019 for 29 days. They were sitting in front of the Press Club, and Mamata Banerjee met them at that time. The second time in 2021 from January 30th they sat on roads for 187 days. Then from October till now, they have been protesting for their jobs.

Sushanto Ghosh another teacher applicant hails from Maldah he too comes all the way to Kolkata to protest. Speaking to News18 Sushanto said, “Only this pavement was with us, we reached out to every quarter but did not get a response. We have high regards for the judiciary and we still hope for justice.”

Like Sahidullah, like Sushanto all these applicants have one thing in common, the zeal to fight, the zeal to protest against injustice.

Abhishek Banerjee yesterday said, “I have spoken to them and I will meet them on Friday, we will try to work out something, which we can request to the government.”

