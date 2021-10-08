On Bigg Boss Tamil, 'Master' Fame Ciby Chandran Looks to Capitalise on his Popularity

The much-awaited Bigg Boss Tamil 5 kickstarted with glitz and glamour on October 3. The first two days were filled with laughter and fun, but the fans knew it was only a matter of time that they would witness the first argument or clash in the Bigg Boss house. For the past two days, disagreements among the contestants have resulted in arguments and heated exchanges.

Tamil actor Ciby Bhuvana Chandran, who is participating in the show with 17 other contestants, has been at the centre of almost all the fights in the Bigg Boss house so far. He had announced his nomination for the captaincy of the house, but he was not voted for the same.

The actor got the offer to be a contestant of the reality show after he gained massive fame for his performance in ‘Master’. And now the actor is trying to capitalise on his growing popularity. So far, his presence in the house was felt during fights and arguments. He is also not cooperating with other contestants in the task. Ciby is competing with other contestants in Bigg Boss Tamil 5 which will run for 100 days. The set of the show is in EVP film city on the outskirts of Chennai.

The 30-year-old actor garnered fame after sharing screen space with actor Thalapathy Vijay in ‘Master’. The film was released in January on Amazon Prime Videos. It was appreciated by critics and the audience alike.

The actor made his debut in 2018 with Superstar Rajinikanth’s son-in-law Vishagan in the crime thriller ‘Vanjagar Ulagam’. He has acted in several short films too after receiving critical appreciation for his performance in the debut film. Now, he will be starring in Suriya’s upcoming movie ‘Etharkkum Thunindhavan’ which will release in December this year.

Ciby hails from a simple family from Tenkasi Tenkasi, the newly created Tenkasi district in Tamil Nadu. His family does not have any cinema background. He has also done modelling and ad films in the past.

