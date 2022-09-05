On Teachers Day, PM Modi Announces to Set-up 14,500 'PM Shri' Schools Across India

On National Teacher’s Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced setting-up of 14,500 PM Shri schools across India. This will include building new schools and upgrading of existing schools. The PM said that these will become “model schools” and will “encapsulate the full spirit of NEP”. These schools were first announced in June during the NEP conference.

PM made the announcement while interacting with the winners of the National Awards to Teachers in New Delhi. Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister paid homage to Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. He also reminded the teachers that it is all the more important to be felicitated by the current President of India who is also a teacher and has taught in far-flung places of Odisha.

The National Education Policy has transformed the education sector in recent years. I am certain that the PM-SHRI schools will further benefit lakhs of students across India in the spirit of NEP, said the PM.

The PM-SHRI schools will have a modern, transformational and holistic method of imparting education. Emphasis will be on a discovery-oriented, learning-centric way of teaching. The focus will also be on modern infra including the latest technology, smart classrooms, sports and more, the PM announced.

As informed by the Minister of Education Earlier, these schools will be “fully equipped to prepare students for the future. These state-of-the-art schools will be the laboratory of NEP 2020”. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had earlier, sought suggestions and feedback from all states/UTs and the entire education ecosystem for creating a futuristic benchmark model in the form of PM Shri schools.

PM SHRI Schools (PM ScHools for Rising India) will provide leadership in their respective regions in providing high-quality education in an equitable, inclusive and joyful school environment that takes care of the diverse background, multilingual needs, and different academic abilities of children and makes them active participants in their own learning process as per the vision of NEP 2020.

