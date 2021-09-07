One University Set-up Every Week, Two Colleges in a Day Since 2014: Govt Data

With an aim to making education accessible to the high and increasing population, the number of higher education institutes have gone up in India at a record high speed. The government data claims that the number of universities in India has been increased over the past seven years so much so that it is equivalent tone “one university having been set up every week since 2014" while the number of new colleges can be said to be equivalent to “two colleges being set-up every day since 2014".

India’s boost in terms of the number of universities is not only in terms of public colleges but there has been mushrooming of private universities across the country. As per the government data, as many as 131 new private institutes have come up in four years. The number of private universities in India jumps 47%. From 276 universities in 2015-16 to 407 in 2019-20.

Overall, India had 723 universities in 2013-14 and the number has gone up to 1043 in 2019-20. Even the premium institutes like IITs and IITs have been increased from 16 IITs in 2014 to 23 in 2020 while the number of IIMs has gone up from 13 in 2014 to 20 in 2021.

Among key universities announced by the government is Ladakh’s first-ever central university. In the northeast alone, 22 more universities have come up. India also got its first-ever forensic university, and Rail and transport university during this time period.

In terms of colleges too the numbers have shot up from 36,634 in 2014 to 42,344 in 2020. As per the government data, the number is so high that it could be equivalent to “two colleges being set-up every day since 2014".

The number of students being accommodated in Indian institutes, claims the government, has gone up from 3.45 crore in 2015-16 to 3.85 crore. This is more critical this year considering that the number of students clearing class 12 (without exams) is at an all-time high.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here