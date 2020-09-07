ONGC Apprentice Result 2020: Recruitment Result to be Announced Today at ongcapprentices.ongc.co.in

All the candidates awaiting their recruitment result for the job of apprentices at the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) are advised to check the website regularly as the organisation is all set to release the merit list. The ONGC was earlier scheduled to announce the result of the recruitment examination conducted for the engagement of apprentices on September 3. However, it was later postponed to September 7 due to some issues.

In an official notice announcing the delay, the ONGC wrote, “With reference to the advertisement No. ONGC/APPR/1/2020/ published for ENGAGEMENT OF APPRENTICES across ONGC, it is informed that owing to technical issues the publication of result of selected candidates which was tentatively scheduled on 3rd September 2020 has been postponed to 7th September 2020. The result will be published on 7th September at 10:00 HRS on ongcapprentices.ongc.co.in."

You can read the complete notice here.

The result for the recruitment of apprentices at ONGC, which was marked to be declared at 10am on Monday, has not been announced yet. Once released, the ONGC Apprentice result and merit list will be published on the official website at ongcapprentices.ongc.co.in. Candidates can download the result PDF and verify their score online.

Once the results are announced, students will be able to check the merit list 2020 for Apprenticeship Engagement at 4182 posts. The ONGC India will be recruiting the candidates for various posts, including Accountant, Assistant HR, Electronics Mechanic, Draughtsman, Electrician, Fitter, Computer Operator, and Programming Assistant (COPA), and other Trade vacancies.

All the candidates who had an ITI Course/Diploma or Bachelor’s Degree were eligible to apply for the post. The organisation will also release the cut-off and qualifying marks for apprentice posts, which will depend on the number of posts available, the number of candidates applied and the selection process.