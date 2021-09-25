ONGC Recruiting for Graduate Trainees. Candidates With GATE Can Apply

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Limited has recently started the recruitment of graduate trainees for the 313 vacancies. The candidates who have passed the 2020 GATE exam can apply for the Engineering and Geo-Science disciplines. The interested candidates can fill the application form by visiting the official website of ONGC — www.ongcindia.com — where all the information concerning these vacancies is available.

The recruitment process for graduate trainees on 313 vacancies began on September 22. The last date of application for recruitment is October 12, 2021.

ONGC RECRUITMENT 2021: Application fees

The application fee for the candidates of General/OBC and Economically Backward Class is Rs 300. However, the candidates of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Physically Handicapped do not have to pay any application fee.

ONGC RECRUITMENT 2021: Age Limit

A maximum age limit of 30 years has been fixed for the candidates of unreserved and economically backward classes. The maximum age limit for Assistant Executive Engineer AEE (Drilling and Cementing) is 28 years. The maximum age limit for OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) candidates is 33 years and for AEE (Drilling and Cementing) posts it is 31 years.

The maximum age limit for the Candidates from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes for AEE (Drilling and Cementing) posts is 35 years

Steps to apply for ONGC RECRUITMENT 2021:

Visit the official website of ONGC ongcindia.com .

Click on the ‘Recruitment of GTs in Engineering & Geoscience disciplines through GATE 2020 score’ link under the Careers tab.

Click on New Applicant and enter Gate 2020 registration number and mail ID.

Upload the application form and deposit the application fee by uploading the photo and signature.

Print the application form after submitting

