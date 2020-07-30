ONGC Recruitment 2020: ONGC Invites Applications for 4,182 Apprentice Posts; Last Date Till Aug 17

ONGC Recruitment 2020 | Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has released a notification for 4,182 Apprentice posts in various trades or disciplines. Those who are interested can apply online at the official website of ONGC at ongcindia.com. The last day to submit the online application is August 17.

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of “marks obtained and Merit drawn.” In case, two candidates have similar marks, the one with higher age would be considered. Results will be declared on August 24 and selected candidates will have to confirm if they are joining between August 24 and September 1.

ONGC Recruitment 2020: Eligibility criteria

Those applying should note that they should not have undergone Apprenticeship earlier or pursuing Apprenticeship Training. Besides, candidates with training or job experience for a period of one year or more after the attainment of prescribed qualifications are not eligible.

Candidates should not be less than 18 years and more than 18 years. But, there is age relaxation for those belonging to reserved category. Upper age for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe is relaxed by five years, while that for Other Backward Class (OBC) by three years.

Before applying, candidates should ensure that they fulfill all eligibility criteria.

The duration of training will be one year and shortlisted candidates will receive stipend. However, they will not be eligible for any travel allowance or dearness allowance. They will also not get boarding or lodging expenses. The training period for Library Assistant will be six months.

ONGC Recruitment 2020: How to apply

Candidates should first register at the website of Apprenticeship India for trade Apprenticeship. For technician Apprenticeship, they should register with the concerned Regional Board of Apprenticeship Training (BOAT) in their portal National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) under Ministry of Human Resource Development.

Then, they should go to the official website of ONGC at ongcindia.com to fill the application form.