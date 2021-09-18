Online application for MIDHANI Recruitment 2021 Closes Today; Here's How to Apply

The application process for jobs in Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI), a Government of India Enterprise, ends today. The applications were invited for 64 vacancies of Junior Assistant, Operator, Trainee and others. The online application process for jobs in MIDHANI’s Hyderabad unit will end at 5pm on Saturday, September 18.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts by visiting the official website of MIDHANI ( www.midhani-india.in). The company which works under the administrative control of the Ministry of Defence had issued the notification for the jobs on September 4.

Read the notification here — https://midhani-india.in/ WordPress-content/uploads/ 2018/11/Recruitment-of-Non- Executives.pdf

MIDHANI Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Senior Operative Trainee (SOT) -15

Walking/Roller Furnace Operator-01

Hot/Cold Leveller Operator-01

Junior Assistant-10

Junior Security Inspectors-06

Junior Operative Trainee -25

Crane Operator-01

Ladle Man-01

Operator Hydraulic Press-01

Charger Operator-01

Refractory Mason-02

MIDHANI Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria and minimum experience vary from one post to another. Candidates are advised to read the notification to know the details. Candidates who have completed ITI after class 10 can apply for several posts.

MIDHANI Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the MIDHANI website — www.midhani-india.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the careers section

Step 3: Click on the link of application form under the career section

Step 4: Fill the form and upload all the relevant documents

Step 5: Pay the application fee and submit the form

Step 6: You should take a printout of the form for future use

MIDHANI Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

After an initial screening of applications, candidates will be shortlisted. Later, they will be called for written tests. The candidates who will clear the Written Test will be called for the Practical/ Trade Test.

MIDHANI Recruitment 2021: Salary

The salary ranges from Rs 19,130 to Rs 21,900 depending on the work experience and post for which candidates will be selected.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here