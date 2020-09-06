CHANGE LANGUAGE
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read
Online Classes to Begin from Monday for Class 9-12 Students in MP
The board will telecast audio-visual lessons on Doordarshan from 7 am to 10 am, and students and teachers will have to register through a mobile app called 'MASHIM' for access, an order from the board said.
Image used for representation
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will begin the academic session for classes IX to XII through online mode from Monday, chairperson Radheshyam Julaniya said. The board will telecast audio-visual lessons on Doordarshan from 7 am to 10 am, and students and teachers will have to register through a mobile app called 'MASHIM' for access, an order from the board said.
"We are going ahead with online teaching for Class IXto XII from tomorrow," Julaniya told.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- VI App Update Now Available For iPhone And Android; Family Plans, eSIM, VI REDX Plan And More
- Finding It Difficult to Sleep at Night? 'Coronasomnia' is Very Real
- Ghanashyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Hospitalised for Surgery
- Vodafone Idea Is Now VI; Prepaid & Postpaid Price Hike Soon As It Battles Reliance Jio And Airtel
- MP Minister Says Coronavirus Will Not Come Near Her because She was Born in Cow Dung