Online Classes to Begin from Monday for Class 9-12 Students in MP

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will begin the academic session for classes IX to XII through online mode from Monday, chairperson Radheshyam Julaniya said. The board will telecast audio-visual lessons on Doordarshan from 7 am to 10 am, and students and teachers will have to register through a mobile app called 'MASHIM' for access, an order from the board said.

"We are going ahead with online teaching for Class IXto XII from tomorrow," Julaniya told.