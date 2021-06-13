Online Course to Make Workplaces Inclusive for LGBTQIA+ Workforce

June is recognized as pride month to celebrate people who belong to non-binary gender. To celebrate LGBTQIA+ community and make workplaces for inclusive and spread awareness in general about gender as a construct, Interweave Consulting has launched “LGBT+ Introduction eLearning module".

The course is a primer for organisations looking to strengthen their understanding of diverse identities in the LGBT+ community. The 35-minute module called ‘make way for all’ aims to help individuals gain “a deeper understanding of working with diverse identities and creating a culture of inclusion".

The course can help create “a culture of inclusion and allyship". The module will introduce organisations and workplaces to the LGBT+ acronym, expand understanding of sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression.

This self-paced, online learning experience has, therefore, been designed to be a small and helpful step towards addressing some of the most common questions related to the LGBT+ community and creating workplaces that are inclusive for all people, the organisers claim.

Through this course, organisations will understand how LGBTQ colleagues need support and understanding. The course is self-paced, so can be accessed from any place. It is cost-effective and covers a large group of employees at a reasonable cost.

