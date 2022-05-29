Online Courses That Can Get You Harvard Certification for Free

Scores of students every year aim to get into the Harvard University, however now many can get into due to multiple reasons. Here is a list of free online courses are available to everyone from any corner of the world through which students can get into Harvard Certification. These courses are in various disciplines including Computer Science, Social Science, Data Science, Humanities, Business, Health & Medicine, Mathematics, Programming, and Education & Training.

The Health Effects of Climate Change

This is a seven-week-long course that will require 3-5 hours per week commitment from the students. The course will make students learn about climate change, global nutrition, and health. It is a free and an online course. Students can apply for the course from the official website of the university.

“This course is not an elegy for the planet, but a call to action. Enroll now to learn what you can do to reduce the harm caused by global warming,” reads the course notification released by the university.

2. Systematic Approaches to Policy Design

This is a self-paced course. The course will make students learn about public policies. It is a free and an online course. Students can apply for the course from the official website of the university.

“The goal of this course is to provide a brief overview of three commonly-used approaches for analytical decision-making,” reads the notification.

3. Using Python for Research

This is a five-week-long course that will require 4-8 hours per week commitment from the students. The course will make students learn about computer science and Python. It is a free and an online course. Students can apply for the course from the official website of the university.

“This course bridges the gap between introductory and advanced courses in Python,” reads the notification.

4. Calculus Applied

This is a ten-week-long course that will require 3-6 hours per week commitment from the students. The course will make students learn about Mathematics and how calculus is applied to problems. It is a free and an online course. Students can apply for the course from the official website of the university.

In this course students through a series of case studies, will learn about a wide range of applications, from predator-prey models to how statisticians use functions to model data, the institution said.

5. Entrepreneurship in Emerging Economies

This is a self-paced course but students should be able to give 3-6 hours per week commitment from the course. The course will make students learn about market practices. It is a free and an online course. Students can apply for the course from the official website of the university. This business and management course, taught by Harvard Business School professor Tarun Khanna.

6. MicroBachelors® Program in University Chemistry

This is a nine month long course that will require 4-8 hours per week commitment from the students. The course will make students learn about evolution of chemistry. It is a free and an online course. Students can apply for the course from the official website of the university.

In this course, students will learn the fundamentals of chemistry, energy, and other elemental forces shaping the modern world.

7. Data Science: Linear Regression

This is a eight-week-long course that will require 1-2 hours per week commitment from the students. The course will make students learn about data science. It is a free and an online course. Students can apply for the course from the official website of the university.

“This course, part of our Professional Certificate Program in Data Science, covers how to implement linear regression and adjust for confounding in practice using R,” the university said.

