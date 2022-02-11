Online Courses to Learn Cryptocurrency

The popularity of cryptocurrency has grown fast over the last few years. And, if you are looking to dive into the world of crypto either to build a career in blockchain or simply understand the basics before investing, Coursera -an online training platform — has got courses that might help you achieve your goal. Here is the list of these courses

Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency Technologies: This course is in association with Princeton University. It is an 11 weeks course. The course provides an overview of Bitcoin, how does it work, its security and how anonymous are Bitcoin users etc. It also provides conceptual foundations required to engineer secure software that interacts with the Bitcoin network, claim Coursera.

Cryptography courses is in association with (ISC)² Education & Training. It is a five weeks course. The course teaches how to protect the information in order to ensure its integrity, confidentiality, authenticity, and non-repudiation. The course will also provide a basic understanding of cryptographic concepts and how to apply them, implement secure protocols, key management concepts, key administration and validation, and Public Key Infrastructure, claims Coursera.

Understanding, Using, and Securing Crypto and Digital Assets course is in association with the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants. It is one week-long course. This specialisation offers the knowledge of blockchain technology with animated video components, claims Coursera.

Blockchain Revolution in Financial Services Specialisation course is in association with INSEAD. It is a five-month-long course. This four-course specialisation introduces learners to the world of blockchain technology for financial services—including what blockchain is, how it works, and why it is revolutionary. Students learn about various categories of cryptoassets and the ways they can be transacted on a blockchain. They learn how blockchain is transforming the economy and society at large—redefining workflows, global payments, and prosperity, claim Coursera.

Cryptocurrency and Blockchain course: An Introduction to Digital Currencies is in association with the University of Pennsylvania. It is a four-week-long course. This course is designed for individuals and organisations who want to learn how to navigate investment in cryptocurrencies. By the end of this course, learners will have a deep understanding of the realities of Cryptocurrency, the intricacies of Blockchain technology, and an effective strategy for incorporating Cryptocurrency into their investment plans.

“Cryptocurrency has brought a major shift in the Virtual Digital Assets field, presenting lucrative investment opportunities for the investors," said Raghav Gupta, MD, India and APAC. “It is also creating a plethora of options for job seekers. Coursera offers a range of courses on the subject that cater to the needs of a diverse range of learners," he added.

