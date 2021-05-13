Online Courses to Improve Communication Skills

Communication skills may not come easily to everyone but if mastered it can take you to places, both personally and professionally. How one writes an email or communicate over the telephone is more important now as people are unable to meet physically due to the restrictions imposed to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you are one of those who end up saying different to what they mean or attending a virtual meeting is dreadful for you, or wish to just learn a skill for life, here is a list of top courses to pursue communication skills while sitting safely at your home and get an internationally renowned certificate.

The Complete Communication Skills Masterclass for Life course

This 30 hours 49 minutes course offered by Udemy covers several aspects of communication including how to communicate during a job interview, pitching investors, speaking one on one or talking to large groups, public speaking for kids, how to deliver a wedding speech, and even a eulogy. The course is currently accepting applications with a fee of Rs 455.

Communication Skills Machine: Master Persuasion & Influence - Udemy

Through this course, learners will be trained in how to authentically make a great first impression, most effective methods to sell products, services or ideas. Offered via Udemy, the course aims to make learners become more persuasive and influential in leadership roles. The duration of the course is 2 hours 48 minutes.

Improving Communication Skills

Taught by award-winning Wharton professor and best-selling author Maurice Schweitzer, the course is offered by the University of Pennsylvania. One can enroll in this four weeks course for free. It is designed to give both the tools and strategies needed to improve communication skills. The course aims to teach a learner how to engage in active listening, choose the right medium of conversation to ensure the messages are delivered in the best possible way, and more.

Teamwork Skills: Communicating Effectively in Groups

This four-week course is offered by the University of Colorado Boulder via Coursera. It aims to teach effective teamwork and group communications to students. During this course, one will learn how to make better decisions, be more creative and innovative, manage conflict and work with difficult group members, negotiate for preferred outcomes, improve group communication in virtual environments and work more effectively as a team.

Communication Strategies for a Virtual Age

By studying this course one will be able to apply communication principles and techniques for in-person and virtual teams, use a science-based approach to create impactful presentations, refine communication style to better persuade and influence others as well as run more effective and impactful meetings. This four weeks course is currently accepting applications. It is offered by University of Toronto via Coursera.

