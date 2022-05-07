Online Degrees by Top Foreign University to Pursue With College, Job

With increasing competition and limited opportunities, it becomes important to acquire the latest skills and knowledge. Enrolling in online courses and degree programmes is convenient and valuable when you want to learn extra while still continuing your job or full-time college degree. Here is the list of online degrees from top colleges that you can apply for:

Master’s in Applied Data Science from University of Michigan

The University of Michigan’s School of Information is offering a completely online Master of Applied Data Science (MADS) degree programme. The duration of the degree program is between 1 and 3 years, depending upon the course load. The course covers topics like computational methods for big data, exploring and communication data, analytic techniques, data science applications in context, and 3 portfolio-building major projects. The candidates can apply online through Coursera. The last date to apply is June 1. The classes will begin on August 30.

MSc in Innovation and Entrepreneurship from HEC Paris

Business school HEC Paris is offering an online MSc degree in innovation and entrepreneurship. The duration of the programme is 18 months. It consists of total 20 courses which are taught through online classes for 20 hours per week. The programme is divided into two parts with the first part consisting of 10 fundamental courses while the second part consisting of 10 project-based courses. Students will have the opportunity to develop innovative and high-potential commercial opportunities, drive innovation and business development, and develop products or services in start-up context or within an existing organisation. Candidates can apply online through Coursera. The last date to submit applications is May 15. Class will begin on June 13.

Master of Information and Cybersecurity (MICS) from UCB

The University of California’s Berkeley School of Information is offering an online degree in Master of Information and Cybersecurity (MICS). Candidates will have the opportunity to learn master core technical skills and become fluent in the business, political, and legal contexts of cybersecurity. Candidates are not required to have GMAT/GRE score to apply for the programme. The duration of the programme is 20 months.

Master’s degree in Accounting from Indiana University

Indiana University is offering a full online master’s degree programme in accounting. The programme consists of total 10 courses. These include financial reporting, managerial accounting and corporate control, taxes and decision making, financial management, and advanced financial accounting among others. The degree requires 30 hours of coursework to be completed. Candidates can apply online through the official website of the university. The programme will start on August 22.

