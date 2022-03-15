Only 1.27% of Govt Schools in Meghalaya Have Internet, 20 States Have Less Than 10% Schools Connected: Govt Data

Around 20 states and union territories have an internet connection at less than 10 per cent of their government schools, Lok Sabha was informed on Monday. The information was shared by Union Minister of State for Education Annpurna Devi in response to a written question in Lok Sabha. The minister quoted the Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE), 2019-20, data in her response.

State and UT with lowest internet connectivity

Meghalaya government schools have around 1.27 percent of internet connection, the lowest in all states.

Tripura ranks second lowest in terms so internet connectivity with 1.61 per cent internet connection in their government schools.

Ladakh has around 1.86 per cent of internet connectivity in its government schools.

In the Hindi heartland, Bihar has the lowest of all internet connectivity in government schools at 2.05 per cent.

For government schools in Manipur, the internet is also not very accessible as only 2.36 of its schools have internet connections.

In Odisha only around 2.72 per cent of government schools have internet connectivity.

In Uttar Pradesh only 2.94 per cent of government schools have internet connections.

Other states which have low (less than 10 per cent internet connectivity in their government schools are, Mizoram at 2.35 percent, Manipur at 2.36 percent, Nagaland at 3.03 per cent, Chhattisgarh at 3.35 per cent, Madhya Pradesh at 3.81 per cent, Arunachal Pradesh at 3.44 per cent, Assam at 4.32 percent, Jammu and Kashmir at 5.18 per cent, Uttarakhand at 6.40 per cent, Karnataka at 7.75 per cent, Telangana at 8.03 per cent, Goa at 8.46 percent, West Bengal 9.65 per cent and Andhra Pradesh at 9.10 per cent.

State with highest internet connection in the country

Chandigarh has topped the list with 100 per cent of internet connections in all its government schools.

This is followed by Lakshadweep which has 93.33 per cent of internet connectivity in its government schools.

Delhi ranks third highest with internet connectivity in schools at 88.18 percent.

The fourth highest internet connectivity in government schools is in Kerala at 87.16 per cent.

“To improve the internet connectivity in rural areas, the CSC e-Governance Services India Ltd (CSC-SPV) of MEITY has been assigned the task of providing Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) connectivity to the government institutions, including schools," Devi said.

