Only 3 in 1000 Get Govt Jobs, Number of Jobs, Selected Candidates on a Decline

By: Education and Careers Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: July 28, 2022, 13:57 IST

New Delhi, India

For over 22 crore applicants only 75 lakh get jobs (Representational Image)

According to the data shared by the government number of candidates selected for government, jobs has been declining since 2014-15, with 2019-20 being the only exception.

Getting a government job is tough and it’s getting tougher by the year. Since 2014, as many as 22,05,99,238 candidates have applied for jobs in the government sector, however, only 7,22,311 got selected, according to the data shared by Jitendra Singh, Minister of State in PM Office, an Minister of State in Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

YearSelected Candidates
2014-151,30,423
2015-161,11,807
2016-171,01,333
2017-1876,147
2018-1938,100
2019-201,47,096
2020-2178,555
2021-2238,850
Total7,22,311
YearNo of Applicants
2014-152,32,22,083
2015-162,95,51,844
2016-172,28,99,612
2017-183,94,76,878
2018-195,09,36,479
2019-201,78,39,752
2020-211,80,01,469
2021-221,86,71,121
Total22,05,99,238

Blaming the ruling BJP for not making efforts to eradicate unemployment in the country, Congress Minister Rahul Gandhi said the ruling party has made the ‘asset’ of the country into a ‘liability’. Attacking the Modi government he said, out of the 22 core youth who have lined up for government jobs in the past eight years, only 7.22 lakh have got jobs. “This is only 3 out of 1000,” said Gandhi in a Tweet.

“Raja gets angry when he asks questions on unemployment. The truth is – they are able to give employment,” said Gandhi.

According to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), India’s employment level fell to 390 million in June 2022. The unemployment rate has increased from 7.1.% in May to 7.8% in June.

Sharing CMIE data, Gandhi claimed that the number of unemployed youth in the age group fo 20 to 24 years has been on a rise since 2017-18 and has gone from 21% to 42% over the years.

In its reply in the Lok Sabha the government said, “Employment generation coupled with improving employability is the priority of the Government. Accordingly, the Government of India has taken various steps for generating employment in the country”. Besides these initiatives, various flagship programmes of the Government such as Make in India, Start-up India, Digital India, and Smart City Mission among several others are also oriented toward generating employment opportunities.

