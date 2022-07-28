Only 3 in 1000 Get Govt Jobs, Number of Jobs, Selected Candidates on a Decline

Getting a government job is tough and it’s getting tougher by the year. Since 2014, as many as 22,05,99,238 candidates have applied for jobs in the government sector, however, only 7,22,311 got selected, according to the data shared by Jitendra Singh, Minister of State in PM Office, an Minister of State in Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

According to the data shared by the government number of candidates selected for the government jobs has been declining since 2014-15, with 2019-20 being the only exception.

Year Selected Candidates 2014-15 1,30,423 2015-16 1,11,807 2016-17 1,01,333 2017-18 76,147 2018-19 38,100 2019-20 1,47,096 2020-21 78,555 2021-22 38,850 Total 7,22,311

Year No of Applicants 2014-15 2,32,22,083 2015-16 2,95,51,844 2016-17 2,28,99,612 2017-18 3,94,76,878 2018-19 5,09,36,479 2019-20 1,78,39,752 2020-21 1,80,01,469 2021-22 1,86,71,121 Total 22,05,99,238

Blaming the ruling BJP for not making efforts to eradicate unemployment in the country, Congress Minister Rahul Gandhi said the ruling party has made the ‘asset’ of the country into a ‘liability’. Attacking the Modi government he said, out of the 22 core youth who have lined up for government jobs in the past eight years, only 7.22 lakh have got jobs. “This is only 3 out of 1000,” said Gandhi in a Tweet.

“Raja gets angry when he asks questions on unemployment. The truth is – they are able to give employment,” said Gandhi.

22 करोड़ युवा, 8 सालों में सरकारी नौकरियों के लिए कतार में लगे, नौकरी मिली 7.22 लाख को, यानी 1000 में से सिर्फ़ 3 को। बेरोज़गारी पर सवाल पूछने पर राजा को गुस्सा आता है। सच तो ये है- रोज़गार देना इनके बस की बात नहीं। युवा देश का ‘Asset’ हैं, भाजपा उन्हें ‘Liability’ दिखा रही है। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 28, 2022

According to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), India’s employment level fell to 390 million in June 2022. The unemployment rate has increased from 7.1.% in May to 7.8% in June.

Sharing CMIE data, Gandhi claimed that the number of unemployed youth in the age group fo 20 to 24 years has been on a rise since 2017-18 and has gone from 21% to 42% over the years.

Misled. Betrayed. Cheated. Prime Minister, can India’s unemployed youth use these ‘unparliamentary’ words for your lies? pic.twitter.com/dsmlupUoBk — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 15, 2022

In its reply in the Lok Sabha the government said, “Employment generation coupled with improving employability is the priority of the Government. Accordingly, the Government of India has taken various steps for generating employment in the country”. Besides these initiatives, various flagship programmes of the Government such as Make in India, Start-up India, Digital India, and Smart City Mission among several others are also oriented toward generating employment opportunities.

