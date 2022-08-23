Only Few Days Left for JEE Advanced 2022, Know Subject-wise Topics to Put Your Focus On

Only a few days is left for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022. During this time, it would be essential for applicants to use their time wisely if they were to succeed. Since there wasn’t much time left, it is required that they complete many online practise tests to strengthen their understanding of each topic.

JEE Main is designed to judge one’s accuracy and striking rate, where the questions are based on singular concepts and direct application based. The questions asked in the JEE Advanced, being multi-conceptual, requires not only a solid foundation in the subject knowledge but also concept clarity along with high IQ, analytical skill, resolving power, and strike rate to get through it.

Despite the fact that the preparation for Main and Advanced go hand in hand, a good strategy must be planned in order to stand out among other aspirants taking the IIT entrance examination. Preparation must be thorough and constant due to the high levels of competitiveness. The aspirant requires high levels of discipline, dedication and self-motivation in order to qualify for the IIT’s with good ranking.

Most important thing is that with the time left being calculated few days, focus must be given on the topics and subtopics given in the syllabus. Going beyond syllabus will be a futile exercise. Aspirants must, therefore, go through the syllabus and try to understand its contents in letter and spirit. Syllabus is well defined, well directed, and well specified.

JEE Advanced 2022: Important topics to Focus

Mathematics: Complex numbers, quadratic equations and expressions, vectors and 3D geometry, probability, matrices in algebra, circle, parabola, hyperbola in coordinate geometry, functions, limits, continuity and differentiability, application of derivatives, definite integral in calculus. Vectors and 3-D are the topics on which more attention should be given. Another important topic to focus is complex number, as every year 2-3 problems (of purely complex number) are asked. Hence, complex numbers, vectors, 3-D and definite integral must be on top priority while preparing.

Physics: Fluids, heat and thermodynamics, mechanics, optics and modern physics, waves and sound, capacitors and electrostatics, magnetics, electromagnetic induction.

One section of physics that most experts believe to have low scoring is mechanics. To add to the problem, this is also the topic that accounts for the majority of the JEE Advanced scores. Therefore, we cannot ignore this topic. To ensure a higher result, one can also strive to focus on other scoring subjects, for example, optics, electricity and magnetism, etc. According to the trends, mechanics, electricity and magnetism are the subjects with the most questions in JEE from past years, indicating their importance.

Chemistry: Qualitative analysis, coordination chemistry and chemical bonding in inorganic chemistry, electrochemistry, thermodynamics, chemical equilibrium in physical chemistry and organic chemistry, complete as a topic.

In the chapter “Carbonyl compounds” the name reactions given in the syllabus are Aldol condensation, Cannizarro reaction and Perkins reaction. One can verify from the last ten previous years JEE Advanced questions that the problems set have always been based on these reactions only.

There may be some name reactions not mentioned in the syllabus but they are used extensively in the synthesis/preparation of some important class of organic compounds given in the syllabus. For example, Hofmann’s bromamide degradation though not mentioned but it is an excellent method for preparation of One degree amines. It is essential to give special attention on chapters which are of prime importance from JEE point of view.

In chemistry, they are electrochemistry, thermodynamics, coordination chemistry, chemical bonding, with special reference to MOT. There are some chapters which are small in contents like surface chemistry.

Many aspirants don’t attempt mock tests in fear of low scores. They do not understand that taking tests regularly is a vital part of learning process. The scores of such tests are not going to decide one’s AIR, but it exposes one’s weak part, which can be made strong by mutual discussion or by attending test analyses sessions or by consulting one’s mentors. Mock papers helps the aspirants understand the pattern of the paper and helps in time management as well.

The last few days must be used intelligently to enhance problem solving by completely understanding the concepts involved, cutting the amount of time needed to solve a problem, and identifying and addressing flaws. By focusing on problem-solving and overcoming weak areas, one must use this opportunity to strengthen their preparation.

— written by Saurabh Kumar , Chief Academic officer, Vidyamandir Classes

