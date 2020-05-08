Only Final Year Students to Appear for University Exams in Maharashtra; Others to be Promoted Directly

Mumbai: Offering some respite to lakhs of college students, the Maharashtra government on Friday announced that that first and second-year students across 13 public universities would be promoted to the next year based on their performance in the earlier session.

Exams for the eight lakh final year students in all undergraduate and postgraduate courses will be held between July 1 and July 30, The Times of India reported.

However, the date for the examinations may undergo a review on June 20 and a final call would be taken in accordance with the Covid-19 situation in Maharashtra.

The decision was communicated by the state’s higher and technical education minister Uday Samant, after holding deliberations with chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

A 50-50% graduation criterion has been devised in order to promote the students. Under this, 50% will depend on the students’ performance in the earlier years and the remaining 50% will be based on their performance in the present year, including internal assessments. Further, if the students in the first and second year are not satisfied with the grade accorded to them, they will be given an opportunity to seek improvement at a later stage, the report said.

Students who are unable to pass after applying this grading criterion will also be promoted to the next year and will be given an opportunity to pass all the papers in the new term.

Samant advised final year students to not be discouraged with the decision.

"Our decision on conducting the final-year exams was based on UGC guidelines. But if the lockdown continues and Covid-19 cases continue to rise, we will take a review of the situation on June 20," Samant was quoted as saying by ToI.

