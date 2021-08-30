OP Jindal Global University Launches Fellowship for the Afghan Students

OP Jindal Global University (JGU) has launched an Advancement of Afghan Nationals in Comprehensive Education (ADVANCE) Fellowships for students from Afghanistan. The fellowships will provide an opportunity to selected students from Afghanistan to pursue PhD degrees at any of the JGU institutes offering doctoral programmes. A total of 10 fellowships will be awarded under this initiative.

The policy will be applicable from January 2022 semester and all Afghan students who have completed a master’s programme or MPhil will be eligible to apply. JGU will also provide a suitable accommodation, dining hall facility and annual health insurance coverage to the research scholars in addition to the fellowship, it said.

“This initiative is in response to the complicated geo-political situation in the region and the need for Afghan students to have credible educational alternatives to pursue their academic goals and aspirations," says JGU.

“This fellowship aims to support, strengthen and empower students from Afghanistan to develop their research capabilities and intellectual competencies and provide them a pathway for a career in academia," says Professor (Dr) C Raj Kumar, Founding Vice-Chancellor, JGU. The “aim is to support and provide higher education opportunities to Afghan nationals whose pursuit of educational goals may have been disrupted due to the ongoing crisis in the region," he added.

JGU has been home to 14 Afghan students across its various schools till date, the university says. “The Centre for Afghanistan Studies (CAS) in the Jindal School of International Affairs has active partnerships with a diverse set of educational and research institutions in Afghanistan including the University of Afghanistan, Afghanistan Centre at Kabul University, Organisation for Social Cultural Awareness and Rehabilitation and The American University of Afghanistan, for joint research, seminars and faculty student exchange programmes," JGU adds.

