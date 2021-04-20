OP Jindal Launches Online Masters in Business Analytics, Public Policy, International Relations

O.P Jindal Global University (JGU) launched three online masters’ degree programmes — Master of Business Administration in Business Analytics, Master of Arts in International Relations, Security and Strategy, and Master of Arts in Public Policy. The courses are available through Coursera - an online learning platform.

The Master of Business Administration in Business Analytics on Coursera is being developed by the Jindal Global Business School. This specialized MBA program teaches business professionals how to apply data analytics and data science to identify and solve business problems — preparing them for strategic, managerial, and analyst roles, the university claims.

The Master of Arts in Public Policy is for students preparing for a career in policy-making, civil service positions. The course will teach students how to analyse policy, explore real-world policymaking first-hand, and enhance managerial skills, as per JGU.

The Master of Arts in International Relations, Security and Strategy is offered by the Jindal School of International Affairs. The course aims at teaching diplomacy, conflict resolution, ethics, and intelligence analysis to help students develop a holistic approach to international affairs.

The Founding Vice-Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University (Professor) Dr. C. Raj Kumar, said, “JGU will now offer both on-campus programmes for students pursuing education within a campus ecosystem through physical and in-person learning experiences, as well as online degree programmes on Coursera for working professionals and other students from India and around the world who will be receiving education through virtual learning experiences.”

Professor Jeremy J. Wade, Director, Office of Academic Innovation, JGU, said, “Online education must move beyond solely replicating the in-person classroom for an online format. Through this partnership with Coursera, we aim to deliver highly engaging, online-first content that provides a transformative learning experience to a wide range of students in India and around the world.”

Students can now apply for the MBA in Business Analytics, M.A. in International Relations, Security and Strategy, and M.A. in Public Policy for the September 2021 cohort.

