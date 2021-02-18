OPSC AEE 2021 Admit Card Released for Assistant Executive Engineer Post at opsc.gov.in

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the admit card for the recruitment examination 2021 which is scheduled to be held for the post of Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical) on February 28 at various centres across the state. All the candidates, who have registered for the OPSC Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical) Recruitment post 2021, can download the admit card from the link available on the official website at opsc.gov.in.

The written examination for OPSC Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical) Recruitment 2021will be held in two sessions. The first session will be held for Paper 1 from 9 AM to 12 noon, and the second session will be conducted for Paper 2 from 2 pm to 5 pm. To download the OPSC AEE Admit Card 2021, candidates will be required to login at the official portal using the login credentials including registration number and password generated at the time of registration.

OPSC has also released a list of candidates selected for the OPSC Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical) Recruitment 2021 written examination. All the candidates who have applied for the OPSC AEE Exam 2021can check their names and the examination centre allotted to them for the written examination.

Earlier, Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), in an official notification (against Advt. No. 10 of 2019-20), had released the date of the conduct of the OPSC AEE 2021written examination on its official website.

All the candidates who will be appearing in the OPSC 2021 written examination for Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical) post must carry the hard copy of the OPSC AEE admit card 2021 along with a valid ID proof to the examination centre.

How to Download OPSC AEE Admit Card 2021

Step 1: Go to the official website at opsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under the ‘What's New’ section, click on the link that reads: “Download Admission Certificate & Instructions to Candidates for Written Examination for Recruitment to the post of Asst. Executive Engineer(Electrical) (Advt. No. 10 of 19/20)”

Step 3: A new window will open on the computer screen where you will have to key in your login credentials

Step 4: Upon successful login, the OPSC AEE 2021admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the admit card and take its print out