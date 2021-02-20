OPSC Announces Recruitment of Medical Officers for Over 2400 Vacancies at opsc.gov.in, Check Details

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has notified the recruitment of Medical Officers (Assistant Surgeon) in Group A (Junior Branch) of the Odisha Medical & Health Services Cadre under the Health and Family Welfare Department. The registration window for OPSC Medical Officers will be activated at opsc.gov.in from February 26 onwards. The last date to complete the registration is March 25, however, applications from registered candidates will be accepted till April 6. A total of 2,452 vacancies has been announced under this recruitment. Candidates can read the eligibility, experience, selection and other details below:

OPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2021: Important dates

Commencement of online registration and application process: February 26

Last date for registration: March 25

Last date to submit the online application for registered candidates: April 6

OPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Essential qualification:

One must possess an MBBS degree from any MCI recognised college/ university.

Must have a valid registration certificate under the Odisha Medical Registration Act 1961

2. Age limit: Candidates should have attained the age of 21 years and must not exceed 32 years on January 21.

OPSC Medical Officer recruitment 2021: application process

Applications will be accepted online only at opsc.gov.in.

Candidates must register themselves within the stipulated date before proceeding to the application form

Applicants will have to pay the examination fee of Rs 500 at the time of registration.

OPSC Medical Officer recruitment 2021: Selection process

The commission will shortlist the candidates for the respective post on the basis of their performance in written exam and career marking. 30% weightage will be given to career marking and 70% weightage will be given to written exam. The OPSC Medical Officer written exam 2021 will be conducted in Cuttack/Bhubneswar.

For any technical problem during the registration process, candidates can contact to OPSC technical support at 0671-2304707.