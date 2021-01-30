OPSC Declares Odisha Judicial Service Mains 2019 Result at opsc.gov.in

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on Friday declared the result of the Odisha Judicial Service exam on its official site. Candidates who appeared in the Odisha Judicial Service Mains 2019 exam held for the recruitment of Civil Judges are advised to visit at opsc.gov.in/ to check their results. The Mains written test for the Odisha Judicial Service recruitment 2019 was organised by the commission from November 3 to November 6 last year. The authority has also released the schedule of the document verification and viva voce on its website.

Candidates, who have qualified the Odisha Judicial Service 2019 Mains exam, will have to prepare for the document verification, which will be held from February 8 to 11. The viva voce is going to be conducted on February 22.

Follow these steps to check your OPSC Odisha Judicial Service Mains 2019 result

Step 1: Visit the official site of OPSC at opsc.gov.in/

Step 2: Go to the ‘What’s New’ section on the homepage of the site

Step 3: Click on the notice that reads: ‘Roll List of Candidates Shortlisted for Documents Verification - Recruitment to the Post of Civil Judges in Odisha Judicial Service, 2019( Advt. No. 12 of 2019-20)’

Step 4: Clicking on the PDF file beside the link will redirect you to another page

Step 5: The PDF file with the roll number of shortlisted candidates will get automatically downloaded in your system

Step 6: Open the document from the Downloads section of your computer and view the list

Step 7: Check your OPSC Civil Judges result and take a print out for future use

Here is the direct link to check the Civil Judges in Odisha Judicial Service, 2019 exam result

According to an official notice released by the OPSC, candidates will need to appear with hard copies of their online application, three passport size photos, self-attested copies of all relevant certificates along with the original certificates of the same.

Only those who get their documents verified will be allowed to come for the viva round, for which OPSC will publish a separate list.