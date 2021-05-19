OPSC Medical Officer recruitment 2021: Merit list Declared, Results Announced

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has declared the final results for the medical officer (assistant surgeon) recruitment exam 2021. The candidates who have appeared in the recruitment exam can check the provisional merit list by visiting the official website - opsc.gov.in. The commission has provisionally selected 786 candidates for the job. It has also released the list of qualified candidates in the order of merit list.

The merit list has been prepared with 30 per cent weightage to career assessment and 70 per cent weightage to candidates’ performance in the computer-based recruitment examination (CBRE).

The commission has said that the final merit list will be released after the document verification process. The candidates failing to furnish documents supporting their information filled in the application form related to marks secured in Class 10, Class 12, and MBBS exams will not be considered for final appointment.

OPSC Medical Officer Result: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of OPSC - opsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the “View PDF” marked against Recommendation Notice-Recruitment to the Post of Medical Officers(Asst. Surgeon) (Advt. No. 09 of 2020-21)

Step 3: The merit list will get downloaded.

Step 4: Open the downloaded document which will be OPSC Medical Officer recruitment’s provisional merit list

Step 5: Look for your roll number

Step 6: Take a printout of the list for future reference

OPSC recently released the cut-off marks for the recruitment exam. It also released the answer keys. The candidates who had appeared in the recruitment examination can check the answer key, their written examination and career marks by visiting the official website of the commission.

OPSC Medical Officer: How to check cut-off, written, and career marks

Step 1) Visit the official website of OPSC - opsc.gov.in.

Step 2) On the homepage, click on the “View PDF” marked against “Cut Off Marks, Answer Keys, Written & Career Marks of candidates-Recruitment to the Post of Medical Officers(Asst. Surgeon) (Advt. No. 09 of 2020-21)”

Step 3) Document containing cut-off, written and career marks will get downloaded

Step 4) Open and check the cut-off, written and career marks

The examination for the recruitment of a medical officer (assistant surgeon) was held by OPSC on April 28.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here