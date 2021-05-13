OPSC Medical Officer Result 2021 Declared: Steps to Check Provisional List

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has declared the medical officers provisional result 2021 on its official website opsc.gov.in. A total of 1,904 candidates have been shortlisted to take the exam out of which 786 candidates have been called for further document verification on a merit basis. The OPSC medical officer’s written exam result is available in pdf form and it contains details like candidates’ name, roll number, and category.

All those who have taken the OPSC Medical Officers Computer Based Test (CBT) can check the result by using their roll number. The exam was conducted on April 28 from 10 am to 1 pm.

OPSC Medical Officer Result: How to Check

Step 1. Go to any internet browser of your choice and search for the official website of the Odisha Public Service Commission at opsc.gov.in

Step 2. On the homepage, go to the ‘What’s New’ and click on the link that reads, “Recommendation Notice-Recruitment to the Post of Medical Officers (Asst. Surgeon) (Advt. No. 09 of 2020-21)".

Step 3. Click on ‘View Pdf’ link

Step 4. OPSC Provisional Result 2021 will be downloaded in pdf form.

Step 5. Open the pdf and search for your name and roll number. Also, save a copy of it for future reference.

As per the official statement, the selection of the candidates for the medical officer post has been done on the basis of career assessment and marks secured in the computer-based recruitment examination.

The list uploaded on the site is purely provisional and is subjected to document verification as well as fulfillment of eligibility criteria. All the successful examinees will be appointed as Medical Officer (Assistant Surgeon) in Group A (Junior Branch) of Odisha Medical & Health Service cadre under the Health and Family Welfare department.

