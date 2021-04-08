OPSC Recruitment 2021: 92 Vacancies Notified For Assistant Soil Conservation Officer

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced the recruitment of Assistant Soil Conservation Officers at www.opsc.gov.in. A total of 92 vacancies have been notified for this recruitment drive. The registration link for the OPSC Assistant Soil Conservation Officers Recruitment 2021 will be activated from April 23 and will conclude on May 24.

However, the deadline for submission of the registered on-line application form is May 31. However, registered candidates can submit their OPSC Assistant Soil Conservation Officers Recruitment 2021 application by May 31.

Applicants should not be less than 21 years and must not exceed and 32 years as on January 2021. Relaxations in the upper age limit are applicable to reserved category candidates only.Candidates must hold a B.Sc degree in Agriculture/Horticulture/Agriculture Engineering/Forestry from any recognised university.

The applications for the OPSC Assistant Soil Conservation Officers will be accepted online only. Once the application link is activated, interested candidates can fill in the required details and submit it within the stipulated date. They will also have to pay an application fee of Rs 500.

OPSC will recruit candidates on the basis of the Competitive Recruitment Exam comprised of written test and interview.

The written test will have 2 papers — Paper 1 and Paper 2, each carrying 100 marks. There will be 100 MCQ questions in both papers. The duration of exam will be one and a half hour for each paper. Applicants qualifying for the written test will be called for further interview/viva voce of 25 marks. The final selection list will be prepared after combining scores of both phases.

The questions will be asked from the concerned area of subjects.

Candidates are advised to go through the official notification of OPSC Assistant Soil Conservation Officer recruitment 2021.

