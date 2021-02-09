OPSC Recruitment 2021: Applications for 504 Assistant Professor Posts to Open on This Date; Check Here

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on Monday, February 8 has issued notification for the recruitment of 504 Assistant Professor posts. Interested Candidates can apply online on the website at www.opsc.gov.in. The online application for the recruitment will begin on February 15 and will remain open till March 14.

Eligibility criteriaCandidates should be a citizen of India and should have Master’s degree with 55 percent marks or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

Candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/PWD will be getting relaxation of 5 percent.

The applicants should have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the University Grants Commission (UC) or the CSIR or a similar test accredited by the UGC.

Age limitAs of January 1, 2021, the candidate must be of minimum 21 years to be eligible to fill the application form for the posts of Assistant Professors in different state public universities of Odisha.

Total number of vacancies: 504

How to Apply?Candidates who are interested can apply online through the official website of OPSC www.opsc.gov.in from February 15 to March 14.

Application feeAn application fee of Rs 400 is required to be paid by the applicants. Also, it will be a non-refundable and non-adjustable fee.The only exemption from paying the fee will be granted to the candidates belonging to SC/ST of Odisha and also to the persons with disability.

For getting regular updates candidates are advised to go to the official website and keep checking the latest notifications.