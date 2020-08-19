OPSC Releases Answer Key, Cut Off, Marks Secured for Junior Assistant Written Exam at opsc.gov.in

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the answer key along with cut off marks and marks secured by candidates in the OPSC Junior Assistant written exam. Those who appeared for the OPSC Junior Assistant written exam can check the answer key and their marks by visiting the official website of the OPSC at opsc.gov.in.

How to download OPSC Junior Assistant written exam answer key

Step 1: Type Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) or enter the url, www.opsc.gov.in in the search bar

Step 2: Click on the option of view PDF against answer key, cut-off marks and marks secured by candidates in Junior Assistant exam

Step 3: Download PDF

Step 4: Check your marks in each section in the PDF. Marks are mentioned against the roll number

The PDF contains cut-off marks, a set-wise and subject-wise answer key of the written examination, roll number-wise marks in the overall written examination. Candidates can see their marks in English paper, Odia paper, and Paper-II and Paper-III.

According to Careers360, Paper-II was conducted last year on December 7 and December 8. It asked questions from General Knowledge and Mathematics. The paper also tested candidates’ knowledge of basic computer skills.

In the computer skill test, the cut-off marks for candidates belonging to unreserved category (male) is 265.93, while that for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (male) are 232.296 and 207.6.

The cut-off for female candidates in the unreserved category is 253.245, while that for SC and ST are 216.557 and 184.179.

The cut-off for finally selected male candidates in unreserved category is 274.591, while that for SC and ST are 232.296 and 207.6. For female candidates in UR category, the cut off is 255.767 and that for SC and ST are 222.154 and 184.179.