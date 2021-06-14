OPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeons Recruitment 2021: Apply for 351 Posts, Salary Up to Rs 44,900

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) invited applications for the posts of veterinary assistant surgeons at the state Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Department. As many as 351 vacancies have been notified. The interested and eligible candidates can submit their online application by visiting the official portal.

The online registration will start on June 18 and conclude on July 16. However, registered candidates can submit the online application by July 23. The selected candidates will get a salary of Rs 44,900 on monthly basis.

OPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeons Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Candidate must hold a bachelor’s degree in animal husbandry and veterinary sciences or equivalent from any recognised university.

OPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeons Recruitment 2021: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official portal of OPSC

Step 2: On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” tab available on the top left corner

Step 3: Click on the new registration tab provided in front of the OPSC veterinary assistant surgeons recruitment notification

Step 4: Read the instructions carefully and proceed with the registration

Step 5: Fill in all the required details and submit. Once the registration is done, login at the OPSC portal to fill the application form

Step 6: Upload the required documents and pay the application processing fee of Rs 500

Step 7: Submit the application form and take a printout for future reference.

OPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeons Recruitment 2021: Selection process

All the successful applicants will be selected on the basis of a written exam followed by a viva voce test/interview. The written exam will be conducted at various centres in Cuttack and Bhubaneshwar. The exam will comprise two papers - veterinary science and animal science, each of two and a half hours duration. Both the paper will have 200 objective questions of 40 marks.

