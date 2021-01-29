OPSSC AFO Answer Key, Marks Released at opsc.gov.in, Details Here

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Assistant Fisheries Officer (AFO) Answer Key along with the cut-off marks on its official website www.opsc.gov.in. Candidates who have taken the Assistant Fisheries written exam can check the OPSC AFO answer key and their scored marks by using their registration details. OPSC AFO written exam was conducted on September 2. The commission has released the answer key for all the question sets including A/B/C and D separately. Candidates can also check the category-wise cut off marks on the official website.

How to check OPSC AFO Answer key/ Cut off marks:

Step 1. Visit the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission at http://www.opsc.gov.in/

Step 2. On the homepage, go to the login tab

Step 3. Enter the registered username/mobile no./email and password

Step 4. A new page will be opened go to the result section and click on the link for OPSC AFO Cut off marks, answer keys, VV & Written Marks of candidates

Step 5. A new page will be opened as a PDF file having answer key

Step 6. Candidates can download the OPSC AFO answer key/score card and download a copy of the same for future reference.

The commission has conducted the Viva-Voce for 103 candidates from January 18 to 21 in multiple phases at its office at Dr P.K. Parija Road, Cuttack- 753001. Only those candidates were shortlisted to appear for Viva-Voce who qualified the OPSC Assistant Fisheries Officer written examination. The commission has also carried out a document verification process for the provisionally selected candidates from December 30 to January 5. The document verification process was held for 10 candidates in each session.

For more details or any updates regarding the examinations and recruitments conducted by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), candidates are requested to visit the official website of OPSC.