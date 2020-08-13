Take the pledge to vote

Optional Exams to Improve Performance in Class 12 Boards to be Held in Sept, Says CBSE

The results of the CBSE exams, which were cancelled in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, were announced last month on the basis of an alternate assessment scheme.

PTI

Updated:August 13, 2020, 9:10 PM IST
Optional Exams to Improve Performance in Class 12 Boards to be Held in Sept, Says CBSE
File photo of the CBSE headquarters in New Delhi.

The optional exams for improvement of performance in class 12 board examination are proposed to be held in September, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said on Thursday.

The results of the exams, which were cancelled in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, were announced last month on the basis of an alternate assessment scheme.

"Optional examination for class 12 students whose result has been declared based on the assessment scheme and wish to improve their performance, are proposed to be conducted in September, along with the compartment examination for both class 10 and 12 students. Dates will be announced soon," CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.

"The marks obtained by a candidate in these optional examinations will be treated as final for those who have opted to take these examinations," he added.

While the regular candidates have been asked to approach their respective schools, the private candidates are required to apply directly using the link on the board's website.

