Optum Launches Startup Studio Program in India in Partnership with IIIT-Hyd

Optum Global Solutions (India) Private Limited, an IT consultancy, recently announced the launch of ‘Optum Startup Studio’ in India, in partnership with International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIITH). Optum Startup Studio aims to identify innovative ideas and startups that can help accelerate value delivery by seeking solutions to some of healthcare’s hardest problems, claims the company in its press release.

Optum has partnered with IIITH as its innovation partner in this endeavor. Besides the Optum Startup Studio program, this partnership will also entail research on specific challenges in the healthcare sector with a focus on applying learnings and distinct capabilities to provide people an opportunity to live healthier lives, the release added.

The program was launched by Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of the Industries and Commerce (I&C), and Information Technology (IT) Departments of the Telangana government, virtually and Phil Mckoy, Chief Information Officer, Optum.

As part of this partnership, ideas submitted by participating teams will be independently evaluated by industry and functional experts from Optum and IIITH for further discussion and potential funding. Optum executives will also be available to mentor across all spheres, including technology, business strategy, design, and product development. Concurrently, IIITH will leverage its deep tech research capabilities and vast experience incubating startups to provide research and business mentorship to selected startups.

Phil Mckoy, chief information officer, Optum said, “The evolving startup ecosystem in India presents a great opportunity for collaboration to develop numerous innovations in health technology sector. We are planning to support this through our Optum Startup Studio program.”

“As a top research university in India, we are excited to be collaborating with Optum as both organisations share a commitment to further building and supporting India’s health tech ecosystem”, said P.J. Narayanan, Director, IIITH.

Manoj Kapoor, VP, Technology, Optum Global Solutions (India) Private Limited, added, “We are excited to launch this healthcare innovation program in partnership with IIITH and its excellent programs and technology focus to address some of the most complex health tech issues. Our partnership will not only help us drive innovation with the IIITH community but also allow Optum employees to give back by providing startups with invaluable mentorship, access to cutting-edge technologies."

