Organizations to Hold Joint Protest Against Alleged 'Saffronisation' of Karnataka Education

Organisations including political parties, writers, women’s groups, and NGOs have come together to raise their voice against ‘saffronisation’ of schools and colleges in Karnataka. These organisations have now decided to stage a state-level protest against the ruling BJP government in Karnataka. The protest against the ‘saffronisation’ of school and college syllabus is going to ne held on May 31.

The protest would be staged at the Freedom Park of Bengaluru, according to news agency ANI. The protest comes in the wake of change in school and colleges syllabus changes.

Meanwhile, the ruling BJP has denied these claims. Recently, the State education claimed that the it has not dropped lessons on revolutionaries from school text books and false propaganda is being taken up against it.

Earlier, the state was in controversy after disallowing hijab – a religious headscarf work by women of Islamic faith – in educational institutions.

Experts warn that these moves will likely disturb the academic environment in the coming days. Criticizing these moves a few like-minded organisations including, Student Federation of India (SFI), National Student Union of India (NSUI), All India Student Federation (AISF), Manava Bandhutva Vedike, Janawadi Women’s Organisation, Dalit organisations, Advocates, some education experts and senior writers held a meeting and have pledged their support for the protest.

The protesting organisations demanded for “termination of the Text Committee Revision Committee headed by Rohith Chakrathirtha.”

BC Nagesh, Minister for Education recently told ANI, “The forces tried to play the spoil game with the hijab crisis. Now, they are indulging in sowing seeds of poison by making a propaganda on lessons being dropped on Bhagat Singh, Tipu Sultan, Narayana Guru and other reformers. The textbooks have not been published yet,” he said.

Talking about the ommision, he added, “A few lines have been deleted about social reformer Periyar. The present syllabus says, Lord Ram belongs to the Vaidik culture and Ravan belongs to Dravidian culture. Should the students be taught about this? If this is omitted, progressive thinkers are disturbed. They want Ravan, they do not want Ram.”

