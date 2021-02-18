Orissa High Court Invites Applications for Assistant Section Officer at orissahighcourt.nic.in

The Orissa High Court, Cuttack has invited online applications for the recruitment of 202 assistant section officers in Group B at orissahighcourt.nic.in. Candidates meeting the prescribed eligibility criteria can apply by March 20. The OHC in its official statement said, “The recruitment shall be conducted in accordance with the provisions of ‘The High Court of Orissa (Appointment of Staff and Conditions of Service) Rules, 2019’." Applicants must note that they should be able to read, write and speak Odia fluently.

Read the details of the recruitment drive here

OHC Assistant Section Officer Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Essential eligibility requirements:

Applicants must possess a bachelor degree or equivalent from any recognised university.

He/she must have adequate knowledge of computer application

One must not have any past criminal antecedent or record.

Age should be between 21 to 32 years on August 1, 2021. SC/ST/SEBC/Women candidates will be given a relaxation of 5 years and 10 years relaxation for PWDs.

How to apply for OHC Assistant Section Officer recruitment 2021:

Step 1. Visit at orissahighcourt.nic.in

Step 2. A new page will be opened, once there go to the examination portal

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new external window. Click on the ‘Apply Now’ link and then ‘Proceed to Apply’

Step 4. Read the complete instructions mentioned on the page and click on the tab ‘I want to apply’

Step 5. Enter the security code and proceed to the next step

Step 6. Enter your personal details, contact details, qualification details, computer qualification and declaration

Step 7. Make the payment of application fee and keep the ‘Acknowledgement Number’ and ‘Date of Birth’ safely.

One can also download a copy of the application form for future reference.

Click hereto fill the OHC assistant section officer application form directly