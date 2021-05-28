Osmania University BCA, MCA, PGDCA Result: How to Check

Osmania University, Hyderabad, has declared results for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses. All students who have appeared in the examination can check their results on the official website of varsity — osmania.ac.in. Osmania has declared results for three courses — BCA (NON CBCS, CBCS), MCA (NON CBCS, CBCS) and PGDCA (NON CBCS, CBCS).

The university had conducted the exams for all Master of Computer Applications (MCA) and Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) courses in February and March 2021. The exam for Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Application (PGDCA) was held in December 2020.

Steps to Check Osmania University Results 2021

Step 1: Open a browser and visit the official website of OU- www.osmania.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the examination results link on the homepage,

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen wherein you will be asked to choose the course

Step 4: Enter your login details and submit

Step 5:Upon successful login, the result will automatically open in a new page

Step 6: Students can download the result. They can also take a printout for future reference

Osmania University results will include various details of students such as name, roll number, name of subjects for which the candidate appeared, marks secured in each subject, total marks secured, passing percentage, and the qualifying status.

If a student notices any discrepancy or error in personal details, then he must inform the same to the notice of the authorities.

Earlier, the varsity had announced summer vacation from May 5 to May 31, 2021. It had said that affiliated colleges and university campus will reopen on June 1.

