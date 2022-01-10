Osmania University Postpones All Exams Till Further Orders Amid Surge in COVID-19

Osmania University has deferred all the exams scheduled from January 8 to 16 due to the increasing cases of Covid-19 cases in the state. The exams have been postponed until further orders. The revised exam dates will be announced soon, the university said on its official website at osmania.ac.in.

The university has also closed the hostels till January 16. Not just universities but schools in Telangana have also been shut due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The TSBIE or TS Inter exam dates which were to be released in January are expected to be impacted by the pandemic and it is likely that the exam will be held in May instead of March.

The Telangana government declared holidays for all educational institutions across the state from January 8 to 16 and hence the decision to postpone the exam, the university said in its official notice.

“All the examinations which are scheduled from 8th January 2022 to 16th January 2022 under Osmania University jurisdiction have postponed, COE, OU," the official notice read.

Not just Osmania, Delhi University too is likely to postpone its Open Book Exam (OBE) to be held this month due to the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases. The exams are now likely to be held in March by merging with other exams scheduled to be conducted during that time. DU has also extended the application process for the students who want to sit fr the exams by almost a week.

Meanwhile, earlier Osmania University had proposed a fee hike for its engineering and postgraduate courses. It was met with protests from several students who warned officials if the fee hike is not rolled back, they will call for a bandh. University officials had said that there has been no fee hike in the past 15 years and it will provide infrastructure to the students as well as meet the salaries of faculties for self-finance courses.

