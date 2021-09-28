Osmania University Postpones UG Exams Due to Heavy Rains, New Dates Soon

Osmania University, Hyderabad has postponed the undergraduate exams due to heavy rains in the state. The BA, BCom, BSW and BBA second and fourth-semester exams for both regular and backlog students as well as PGRRCDE-UG were scheduled to be held on September 28 and 29. The varsity will release the new exam dates soon at its official website, osmania.ac.in.

This is applicable for only exams and papers scheduled for September 30 will be conducted as per schedule. The Osmania University Director of Digital Media, Konatham Dileep took to Twitter to announce the same. “All exams to be held under Osmania University on 28th and 29th September are postponed due to incessant rains," he wrote.

Meanwhile, a book will be launched on Osmania University’s architecture. It will be penned by architects Mehdi Saajid and Mohammed Sibghatullah Khan who are also the authors of ‘Hyderabad Deccan: Illustrated’, which consists of 50 architectural illustrations of Hyderabad’s heritage. The ‘Hyderabad Deccan: Illustrated was launched at Salar Jung Museum by Osmania University’s Arts College principal Professor C Ganesh on September 25 along with Anuradha Reddy. Prof Ganesh asked the architects to write a book on the heritage buildings at the university.

Not only Osmania University, due to the heavy rains because of cyclone Gulab, the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNUTH) and Andhra University too deferred the exams. JNUTH has postponed all the Btech, BPharm, PharmD and PharmD (PB) that were scheduled to be held on September 27. While Andhra University postponed the exams and released the revised schedule for its BTech, BArch, BPharmacy, MSc Applied Chemistry and MEd courses.

