Osmania University Releases CPGET 2020 Exam Schedule, Correction Window Extended till November 20

The Osmania University has released the entrance examination schedule for the Telangana State Common Postgraduate Entrance Tests (TS CPGET) 2020 on Wednesday, November 19 on its official website.

As per the latest update, the varsity the TS CPGET 2020 will commence from Tuesday, December 2. Students can check and download the TS CPGET 2020 entrance exam schedule by visiting the official website of the university at https://www.osmania.ac.in/ or through this direct link http://tscpget.com

Other than the entrance exam schedule declaration, the varsity administration have also extended the TS CPGET 2020 application correction window till November 20. The earlier deadline for the application correction window was November 19, 2020. The CPGET correction window was re-opened on November 15.

The CPGET 2020 exams will commence from December 2 and conclude on December 12. The date was moved by a day as the earlier scheduled date was December 1 earlier.

Keeping the ongoing pandemic situation in view, the University will conduct the entrance exam in three shifts. The first at 9:30 to 11:00 am, second from 1:00 to 2:30 pm and final third at 4:30 to 6:00 pm.

The entrance exam for MA History and MSc Chemistry streams will be conducted on December 5 and will start at 9:30 to 11 am, whereas, the MA Political Science and MSc Physics will be held on December 5 at 4:30 to 6:00 pm.

It must be noted that there will be no entrance exam for MA Kannada, MA Marathi and MA Persian courses.

However, candidates who wish to apply for admission to the University but have not so far can apply and submit the CPGET 2020 application form with a late fee of Rs 2,000 till November 21, 2020.

Candidates who qualify for the CPGET entrance exam will be eligible for admissions to various Post Graduates level programmes such as MA, MSc, MCom and other PG Diploma courses offered by participating colleges as well.